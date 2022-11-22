Prince amassed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Heat.

Prince saw at least 30 minutes for just the second time all season, and yet struggled to have any sort of tangible impact. He has scored in double-digits on just five occasions thus far, adding very little in terms of peripheral numbers. Despite the somewhat consistent role, he currently sits outside the top 250, making him a non-factor, even in deeper formats.