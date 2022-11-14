Prince supplied 19 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 victory over the Cavaliers.

Prince found his way to the charity stripe over and over and made all 10 of his attempts. He had tried only seven free throws in the first 13 games before breaking the mold Sunday. It was a season-high in points for the 28-year-old and just the fifth time he's scored in double-digits. For the year, he's made half his shots, 42.2 percent of his three-point tries and 93.3 percent of his free-throw attempts.