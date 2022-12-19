Prince (shoulder) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Back on Dec. 9, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Prince was "at least a week away" from returning to the lineup, so it's not especially surprising that the veteran forward will remain sidelined due to the right shoulder subluxation. Prince hasn't played since Nov. 23, and it's unclear where exactly he stands in his recovery from the injury nearly a month later. Prince can't be viewed as a sure bet to play in either of the Timberwolves' remaining two games this week.