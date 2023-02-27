Head coach Chris Finch said Prince isn't traveling with the Timberwolves on their current four-game road trip, which began Sunday at Golden State, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Prince has been away from the Timberwolves for the team's first two games out of the All-Star break, and he looks set to miss the remaining three contests of the trip while he tends to the personal matter. His absence could result in the Timberwolves running more guard-heavy lineups that afford Jordan McLaughlin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaylen Nowell (knee) and Austin Rivers more run on the second unit.