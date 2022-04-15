Prince (knee) is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies.
As expected, Prince is questionable after practicing two days in a row. Since March, he's averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.6 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Practices again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Practices Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Another double figure performance•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Scores in double figures off bench•