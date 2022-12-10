Coach Chris Finch said Friday that Prince (shoulder) is "at least a week away, maybe a little bit more," Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

Minnesota plays seven times over the next 11 days, so given Finch's phrasing, it seems likely the head coach is targeting Wednesday, Dec. 21 as a potential return date for Prince, who'll miss a seventh straight game Friday due to a shoulder injury. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is also out through December, so Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid will handle the majority of the power forward minutes for the foreseeable future.