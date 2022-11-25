Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Friday that Prince (shoulder) could be out for 1-to-2 weeks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Prince left Saturday's game against the Hornets with a right shoulder subluxation and looks on track to miss at least the next four games. With Prince out, Kyle Anderson (back) and Jaylen Nowell could see some extra minutes with the second unit.