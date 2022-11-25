Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Friday that Prince (shoulder) could be out for 1-2 weeks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Prince left Saturday's game against the Hornets with a right shoulder subluxation. With Prince out, Kyle Anderson (back) and Wendell Moore should see extended minutes.
