Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Prince (shoulder) continues to do on-court work but doesn't have a potential return date, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.
Prince hasn't played since Nov. 23 due to a right shoulder subluxation. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect the 28-year-old forward to return to the lineup until he is given a more specific injury timetable.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Still out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Won't play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Still out•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Not available Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Out at least a week•