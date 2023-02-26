Prince (personal) will not play Sunday against the Warriors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Prince, and with Jaylen Nowell (knee) also on the inactive list, Nickeil Alexander-Walker should be able to flirt with minutes in the mid-20s. NAW put up 13 points, three boards, one assist, three triples, one steal and one block in 24 minutes off the bench his last time out, so he could be someone to consider as a streamer.