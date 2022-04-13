Prince (knee) is out Tuesday against the Clippers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Prince was a late addition to the injury report. He's been consistently seeing minutes in the high-teens to low-20s, and in his absence, those minutes could go to Jaden McDaniels and/or Josh Okogie.
