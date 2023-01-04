Prince (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable but plans to play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Prince appears on track to suit up Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 23. Before the shoulder injury, the versatile forward posted 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.5 minutes over the first 18 games of the season, but due to the lengthy absence, it's possible he's limited to a small role off the bench during his return to game action.