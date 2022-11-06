Prince finished Saturday's 129-117 victory over the Rockets with 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes.

Prince scored a season-high 16 points in the win, sliding into an elevated role after Rudy Gobert was placed in the health and safety protocols. While he is a key piece off the bench for the Timberwolves, he is not really on the radar outside of deeper formats. Until Gobert is cleared to return, Prince could continue to see an uptick in both minutes and production.