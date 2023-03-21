Prince ended Monday's 140-134 victory over the Knicks with 35 points (12-13 FG, 8-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.

While Prince was on the streaming radar heading into the night as a replacement in the starting five for Anthony Edwards (ankle), even the savviest of managers couldn't have expected a performance like what he delivered Monday. Just about everything about his stellar night is unsustainable for Prince, who is shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point range for the season even after the nearly flawless outing. A 30-minute role could still be in the cards for Prince if Edwards misses further time, but considering Edwards was listed as questionable ahead of Monday's contest before being ruled out, it's possible Prince finds himself back on the bench as soon as Wednesday versus the Hawks.