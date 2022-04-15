Prince (knee) practiced Friday, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Prince has practiced two days in a row ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies. It seems like there's a good chance he'll play, though he could be listed as questionable once the official injury report drops.
