Prince (knee) participated in Thursday's practice session, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Prince was unavailable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Clippers due to right knee inflammation, but his participation in practice is encouraging ahead of Game 1 against Memphis on Saturday. If he's held out to begin the series, Jaden McDaniels and Josh Okogie are candidates for increased run.
