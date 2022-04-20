Prince contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one steal during Tuesday's 124-96 loss to Minnesota.

Prince was all over the court and made his mark in just 17 minutes of action. The veteran forward is up to 8.5 points on 41.7 percent shooting from deep through the first two games of the series.