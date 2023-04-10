Prince ended with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three rebounds across 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 win over the Pelicans.

Prince led all Wolves bench players in scoring and shots made while ending Sunday's contest as one of four Minnesota players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Prince has tallied at least 15 points in two straight outings.