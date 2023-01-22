Prince (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Prince exited Saturday's matchup against Houston due to a sprained left ankle, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the rematch. He's scored in double figures in three of his last six appearances and has averaged 10.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game during that time.
