Prince (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Prince has been able to play through his left ankle sprain recently, but the Timberwolves will continue to list him on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 11.2 points in 24.3 minutes per game.
