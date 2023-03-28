Prince (illness) is questionable for Wednesday against the Suns.
Prince missed Monday's game for the same reason. With Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and Anthony Edwards (ankle) both expected to play, Prince isn't looking at a big workload if he gets the green light.
