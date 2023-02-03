Prince (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.
Prince continues to deal with a left ankle sprain, but he's been available for the last two matchups. He's averaged 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game over his last two appearances, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Returns to action Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Remains out Saturday•