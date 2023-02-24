Prince is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons.
Prince was a late addition to Friday's injury report, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for the Timberwolves' first game after the All-Star break. If he's unavailable against Charlotte, Austin Rivers and Kyle Anderson could see increased run.
