Prince is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to a left ankle sprain.

Prince returned from a lengthy absence Jan. 4 against the Trail Blazers and has averaged 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.3 minutes per game over his last four appearances. It's unclear whether his sprained ankle is a significant concern, but Naz Reid would be a candidate to see increased playing time if Prince is unavailable.