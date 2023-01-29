Prince (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.
Prince has missed the last four games due to a left ankle sprain, but he'll be in the mix to return against Sacramento. If he's unavailable once again, Naz Reid and Nathan Knight could see a slight uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Remains out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Sidelined again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Out again Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Unavailable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable against Houston•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Exits with sprained ankle•