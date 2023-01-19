Prince is considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain.
Prince was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game as well before suiting up, but it remains to be seen if he will be ready for both ends of the back-to-back set. The team should release more information on Prince's status closer to the 8:00 p.m. ET tipoff.
