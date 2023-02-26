Prince (personal) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Warriors.
Prince sat out Friday's loss to Charlotte due to a personal matter, which could keep him out again Sunday. If that's the case, Jaylen Nowell (knee), Austin Rivers and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see more action.
