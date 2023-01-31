Prince is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain.
Prince is questionable Wednesday after playing 13 minutes against the Kings following a four-game absence due to his ankle injury. Given his lingering injury, the 28-year-old forward could be limited again if he's able to suit up against Golden State.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Returns to action Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Remains out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Sidelined again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Out again Wednesday•