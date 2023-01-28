Prince (ankle) will not take the floor Saturday versus the Kings.
Prince will miss out on his fourth consecutive game while battling an ankle issue, leaving the Timberwolves' frontcourt short on some depth again. His next chance to suit up surfaces Monday in a rematch with Sacramento.
