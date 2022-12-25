Prince (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Miami.
Prince continues to manage a right shoulder subluxation and will be unavailable once again. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against New Orleans.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Won't play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Still out•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Not available Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Out at least a week•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Still out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Sidelined again Wednesday•