Prince isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus Memphis, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Prince will be replaced by Kyle Anderson in the starting unit Friday. The 28-year-old forward has come off the bench in 33 of his 34 appearances this season.
