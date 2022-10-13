Prince (rest) will not play in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Prince will join a slew of Timberwolves sitting out for Wednesday's game. Prince will have the opportunity to play in Friday's preseason game against the Nets before the regular season kicks off. The veteran forward is in line to serve a 3-and-D role off the bench this season.
