Prince closed Wednesday's 113-106 win over Portland with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds across 21 minutes.

Prince saw the court for the first time since November after missing several weeks (shoulder). In 20 minutes of playing time, the veteran forward shot the ball well, scoring in double digits. He didn't add much else in the victory on Wednesday, but look for him to settle back into his normal backup role where he's shown to occasionally provide some decent streaming value.