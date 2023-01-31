Prince logged three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes during Monday's 118-111 overtime loss to the Kings.

Prince was back on the court Monday, returning after missing four straight games due to an ankle injury. He logged 13 minutes in the loss, failing to produce anything of note. He does help the Timberwolves by providing a spark off the bench, typically on the offensive end of the floor. If he can get back to playing upward of 22 minutes per night, he is at least worth a look in deeper formats. For those in standard leagues, there is no reason to pay too much attention.