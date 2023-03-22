Prince isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus Atlanta.
Karl-Anthony Towns will replace Prince in the starting lineup Wednesday after a prolonged absence due to a calf injury. Prince will move back to the bench after starting in the previous two games.
