Prince registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 117-94 loss to the 76ers.

Prince led the bench unit with 25 minutes, scoring at least 10 points for the third time in his past four games. However, before managers get too excited, it should be noted that this was a blowout, resulting in additional minutes for many of the second and third units. Prince can have some deep league appeal but as for standard formats, he should be viewed as nothing more than a stream candidate, and a risky one at that.