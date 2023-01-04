Prince (shoulder) will be available without restrictions Wednesday versus the Trail Blazers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The coaching staff will reportedly see how Prince feels while on the floor, but he won't face any specific restrictions entering the contest. He hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 23 but figures to handle a double-digit role off the bench again for the Timberwolves moving forward. Prince is averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 boards and 1.2 assists over 19.6 minutes per game, leaving him off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of formats.