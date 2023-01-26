Prince (ankle) remains out for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Prince will sit out his third consecutive contest while recovering from a left ankle sprain. He won't have to wait long for his next chance to return Saturday against the Kings. When healthy, Prince should reassume a sizable bench role.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Out again Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Unavailable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable against Houston•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Exits with sprained ankle•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Good to go Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable Thursday•