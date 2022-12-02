Prince (shoulder) is in line to miss Saturday's game versus the Thunder, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Prince continues to battle a dislocated shoulder that has held him out since Nov. 23, and it looks like he has a fifth consecutive absence on tap. Assuming that's the case once the team reveals it's injury report, he's looking at Wednesday versus the Pacers for his next chance to suit up.
