Prince produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Sunday's 116-106 victory over Oklahoma City.

Prince did the majority of his damage from three, and he's now knocked down three triples in two of the first three games of the season. He also saw his heaviest workload of the young campaign Sunday evening after logging 12 and 18 minutes in his first two games, respectively. While Prince certainly is capable of scoring the basketball, he'll primarily serve in a depth role for Minnesota and shouldn't be counted on to consistently score in double figures.