Prince will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Prince will make his first playoff start since 2016-2017 on Wednesday, taking over the small forward position typically filled by Jaden McDaniels (hand), whom Nickeil Alexander-Walker filled in for in Game 1. In four starts this season, Prince averaged 14.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 28.3 minutes. However, those stats are skewed by a 35-point outburst on March 20 where he shot 12-of-13 from the field and 8-of-8 from beyond the arc.