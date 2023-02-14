Prince is starting Monday's contest against the Mavericks.
The veteran forward will make his second start in his last three appearances Monday. Across Prince's last five outings, the Baylor product is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 22.2 minutes per game.
