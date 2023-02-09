Prince will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against Utah, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Prince will benefit from the absence of Rudy Gobert (groin) and Kyle Anderson (back), joining the starting frontcourt alongside Naz Reid. With the Timberwolves extremely thin, Prince should be in for a large workload Wednesday.
