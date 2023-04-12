Prince totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and three steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 108-102 overtime play-in game loss to the Lakers.

Prince moved into the starting lineup, covering for Rudy Gobert who was out due to a one-game suspension. The promotion afforded Prince a season-high 43 minutes, during which he dropped in four triples. Unfortunately, he missed a crucial three-pointer deep into overtime which would have tied things up. Gobert will return to the lineup Friday, likely sending Prince back to the bench.