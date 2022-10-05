Prince scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) in 20 minutes against the Heat to go along with three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.

Prince made his presence felt in the second quarter, stealing the ball from Duncan Robinson and then nailing a running 28-foot, pullup three off an assist from Nathan Knight right after. The Wolves power forward then stuffed a Dewayne Dedmon layup attempt later in the quarter. Prince also helped the Wolves pull away in the second half with 10 third-quarter points on 3-of-6 shooting, while knocking down four of five free throw attempts.