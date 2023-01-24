Prince (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston.
Prince was listed as questionable earlier in the day due to a left ankle sprain, and the team has since announced that he won't be available Monday evening. Jaden McDaniels and Wendell Moore could be in line for more minutes as a result.
