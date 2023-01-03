Prince (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Prince hasn't played since Nov. 23, and head coach Chris Finch said at the end of December that the forward was out indefinitely. However, it appears like Prince has recently made some strides in his recovery and will have a chance to suit up Wednesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Out indefinitely•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Still out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Won't play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Still out•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Not available Monday•