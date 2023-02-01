Prince (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Prince returned to action Monday following a four-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and totaled three points and four rebounds in 13 minutes. He was back on the injury report and listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game, but he's officially been cleared and should garner another limited role off the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Returns to action Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Remains out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Sidelined again Friday•