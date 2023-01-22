Prince won't return to Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain.

Prince was listed in the injury report earlier this week, so it seems he aggravated the injury in this one. He played 22 minutes against Houston, finishing with a stat line of seven points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nathan Knight could be in line for more minutes with Prince out, and his next chance to play will come Monday against the Rockets on the road.