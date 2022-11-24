Prince has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game versus the Pacers with right shoulder irritation.
Before exiting Wednesday's game, Prince tallied four points, one rebound, one steal and one block in 11 minutes. Prince's status for Friday's matchup with Charlotte is uncertain.
